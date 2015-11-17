CALGARY, Alberta Nov 16 Canada's largest pipeline company Enbridge Inc cut 5 percent of its workforce on Monday, a company spokesman said, as low oil prices continued to drag on the North American oil and gas industry.

Enbridge spokesman Graham White said the reductions were made across Canada and the United States and represented about 500 employees at all levels and 100 unfilled positions. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Sandra Maler)