CALGARY, Alberta, April 3 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, said on Thursday it is targeting May 1 for the start-up of its expanded Line 6B, which carries crude oil from Griffith, Indiana, to Sarnia, Ontario.

The company's Line 6B replacement program will raise the capacity of the pipe to 500,000 barrels per day from 240,000.

The line has been operating below capacity since the summer of 2010, when it ruptured and spilled nearly 20,000 barrels of crude into a Michigan river system. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Leslie Adler)