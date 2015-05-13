PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 7
April 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON May 13 Enbridge Energy and its affiliated will pay $75 million to settle a 2010 oil spill into Michigan's Talmadge Creek and Kalamazoo River that dumped 800,000 gallons of oil, state officials said on Wednesday.
"The agreement will finalize cleanup and restoration requirements for areas affected by the spill," that stemmed from an Enbridge owned and operated pipeline, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Director Dan Wyant said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)
April 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd -announced global phase 3 study of mogamulizumab in patients with cutaneous t-cell lymphoma met its primary endpoint
* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering