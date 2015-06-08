PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 28
March 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, June 8 The United States on Monday filed a proposed settlement requiring Enbridge Inc to complete natural resource restoration projects and pay about $4 million following its 2010 oil pipeline spill in Michigan, the Justice Department said.
The July 2010 spill dumped 800,000 gallons of oil and affected 38 miles of Michigan's Kalamazoo River. Enbridge, Canada's largest pipeline company, last month reached a settlement with state officials to pay $75 million over the incident. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)
