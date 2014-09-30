(Repeats.)
Sept 30 Enbridge Inc has boosted its capital
growth plan to C$44 billion ($39.3 billion) through 2018, with
Canada's largest pipeline operator looking to rebalance its
asset mix to include more gas after its current oil pipeline
build out.
Speaking at an investor event in Toronto, chief executive Al
Monaco said that the industry will continue to face challenges
building new pipelines, but that the company must "manage
through" those challenges.
(1 US dollar = 1.1205 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver)