CALGARY, Alberta Feb 20 Canadian pipeline
company Enbridge Inc hopes to get a U.S. presidential
permit for its proposed Alberta Clipper pipeline expansion by
the end of 2015, president of liquids pipelines Guy Jarvis said
on Friday.
The Alberta Clipper pipeline ships Canadian crude from
Hardisty, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin, and Enbridge plans to
increase capacity to 800,000 barrels per day from 500,000 bpd.
Cross-border pipeline projects need presidential approval to
go ahead.
Speaking on a fourth-quarter earnings call, Jarvis said
Enbridge already had state and provincial permits in place and
was still working with the Department of State to secure the
presidential permit.
Last year Enbridge said it hoped to secure the presidential
permit by July 2015.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)