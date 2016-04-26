(Adds details, quotes, background, changes dateline to
KANANASKIS, Alberta)
By Andrea Hopkins
KANANASKIS, Alberta, April 26 Canadian Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday he still opposed a crude
oil pipeline travelling through a British Columbia rainforest
but declined to speculate on whether a changed route for
Enbridge Inc's proposed Northern Gateway pipeline would
work.
Trudeau and his cabinet came under pressure from the
energy-dependent province of Alberta during a cabinet meeting in
the landlocked province, with Premier Rachel Notley pressing her
case for pipelines to help bring Alberta oil to tidewater.
Asked whether his Liberal government would be open to the
Northern Gateway pipeline if the terminus in British Columbia
was changed from Kitimat to Prince Rupert, Trudeau said his
determination to protect the environment was firm and declined
to speculate on hypothetical routes.
He reiterated that the Great Bear Rainforest, though which
the oil would travel, "is no place for a crude pipeline."
Northern Gateway would carry Alberta oil sands crude to a
deepwater port in British Columbia.
"There is no (change) in my thinking, my thinking has always
been we need to get our resources to market but we need to do
that in responsible, sustainable, thoughtful ways," Trudeau told
reporters.
"The previous government refused to understand you cannot
separate what's good for the environment and what's good for the
economy."
The slump in oil prices has hit Canada's economy, especially
in the province of Alberta which is tied to the energy sector,
and has increased pressure from some quarters to get pipelines
built.
Notley, whose left-leaning New Democrat government has
worked to improve relations with Ottawa, appealed to Trudeau and
his cabinet over the weekend to support efficient ways to get
oil to market. Notley said she came away from the meeting with
the feeling they were on the same page about pipelines and
environmental concerns.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)