May 6 Enbridge Inc filed a request on
Friday with Canada's national energy regulator for an extension
of its Northern Gateway project permit to continue talks with
communities in northwest British Columbia.
Canada's largest pipeline company requested the National
Energy Board for a three-year extension to allow the Northern
Gateway project the time needed for legal and regulatory
certainty, the company said in a statement.
Canadian energy regulators approved the Northern Gateway
pipeline, with more than 200 conditions, in 2013.
However, the project, which would take oil sands crude from
near Edmonton, Alberta, to a deepwater port at Kitimat on
British Columbia's northern coast, has faced opposition from
communities along the route.
