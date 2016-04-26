BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
OTTAWA, April 26 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday he would not speculate when asked if he would back Enbridge's Northern Gateway Pipeline if it had a different route, adding that his thinking on pipelines has not changed.
Speaking to reporters, Trudeau added that the Great Bear Rainforest "is no place for a crude pipeline." (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.