CALGARY, Alberta Aug 14 Enbridge Inc's
442,000 barrel-per-day Line 2a was back to normal capacity on
Thursday morning after going offline for maintenance that took
longer than originally planned, a company spokesman said on
Thursday.
"During assessment at the existing integrity work site on 2A
yesterday it was determined additional maintenance was required
delaying the resumption of service to this line. The maintenance
is now complete and regular service commenced this morning at
approximately 9 a.m. MT," Enbridge spokesman Graham White said.
White was not able to say when Line 2a, which carries light
crude between Edmonton, Alberta, to Cromer, Manitoba, first went
offline.
A trader in Calgary said the line had been down for a couple
of days.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for September
delivery last traded at $3.50 per barrel below the West Texas
Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.
On Wednesday it settled at $4.55 per barrel below the
benchmark, down sharply form Tuesday's settle of $3.00 per
barrel below WTI.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)