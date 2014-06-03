CALGARY, Alberta, June 3 Enbridge Inc shut its 230,000 barrel per day Line 6B on Tuesday after a third party power outage, a company spokesman said.

Enbridge spokesman Graham White said the line, which delivers Canadian crude between Griffith, Indiana, and Sarnia, Ontario, was expected to be back up on Tuesday afternoon and did not expect any impact on crude deliveries.

Market sources in Calgary said the line had been shut since the early hours of Tuesday morning.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)