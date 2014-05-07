CALGARY, Alberta May 7 Enbridge Inc estimates power will be restored to its 796,000 barrel per day crude Line 4 later on Wednesday evening, a company spokesman said.

Enbridge spokesman Graham White said the line, which carries heavy crude, continues to be shut down between Regina, Saskatchewan, and Clearbrook, Minnesota, and will be restarted once power is safely restored.

The pipeline shutdown, caused by a power outage after the failure of a SaskPower transmission line, pushed Canadian heavy crude prices lower on Tuesday. On Wednesday Western Canada Select heavy blend for June delivery extended losses, trading at $19.50 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by David Gregorio)