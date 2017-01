CALGARY, Alberta Oct 19 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, is laying off 5 percent of its work force after an organizational review, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The cuts will total 530 people, affecting 370 positions in Canada and 160 in the United States.

Calgary-based Enbridge launched the review in the first quarter, spokeswoman Suzanne Wilton said. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)