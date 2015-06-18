(Adds detail and comment beginning in third paragraph)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 18 Canada's energy
regulator imposed new conditions on Enbridge Inc's
Sarnia, Ontario, to Montreal oil pipeline on Thursday, including
additional testing, before it allows the 300,000 barrel per day
Line 9 to enter service.
The National Energy Board said Enbridge must carry out
hydrostatic tests at three locations on the pipeline. It is also
requiring the company to carry out bi-weekly ground patrols and
quarterly integrity tests during the line's first two years of
operation.
The board said in a release that the public controversy that
has erupted over Enbridge's reversal of the line so that it can
carry crude from Alberta's tar sands to refineries in Montreal
and Levis, Quebec, through Canada's most heavily populated
region, means the project requires more scrutiny before being
allowed to open.
"With each project we regulate, and at each step of the
process, public safety and the protection of the environment are
our greatest priorities," Peter Watson, the board's chief
executive, said in the statement. "The public dialogue
surrounding this project reiterates the necessity for the NEB to
deliver on those priorities."
Enbridge said it will meet the new conditions, but it said
it does not yet know how long it will take to comply or when the
already delayed startup of the pipeline can take place.
"We are confident that Line 9 can be operated safely and we
will fulfill the regulator's conditions," the company said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; and
Peter Galloway)