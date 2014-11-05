(Adds quotes on Line 9, details, share price update)
By Nia Williams
Nov 5 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest
pipeline company, reported a stronger-than-expected
third-quarter profit on Wednesday as it shipped record volumes
on its Mainline pipeline system.
The company said it was on track to achieve its full-year
earnings forecast, although ongoing delays in restarting its
newly reversed Line 9 pipeline dampened some of the positive
impact of the increase in volumes.
Enbridge said last month that work on Line 9, which will
carry 300,000 barrels per day of crude from Sarnia, Ontario, to
Montreal would be delayed after Canada's National Energy Board
requested data on valve placement.
During the company's earnings call, Chief Executive Officer
Al Monaco said Enbridge is still unable to estimate when Line 9
will be in service. Enbridge said it submitted a comprehensive
report to regulators two weeks ago.
"It's clear from our second look that we should have done a
much better job of explaining our approach to the placement of
valves along the route. And the NEB, I think, was right to
question us on it," Monaco said.
"As far as we can begin operating the line...we won't be
able to determine that until the NEB concludes its work."
Enbridge said linefill on its new Flanagan South pipeline
between Illinois and Cushing, Oklahoma, is currently taking
place with first barrels of Canadian heavy crude on track to
reach the U.S. Gulf Coast via Flanagan and the Seaway pipeline
by early December.
However, in its management discussion and analysis, Enbridge
said the new 300,000 bpd Southern Access pipeline between
Flanagan and Patoka, Illinois, is expected to be in service in
late 2015, later than had been anticipated.
CUSTOMERS CONCERNED
Monaco said that judging from his conversations with
customers about declining crude prices, most were expecting oil
to trade around $80 to $85 a barrel over the next few years and
to stabilize at a higher level after that.
"Nobody is jumping off a cliff just yet but obviously they
are very concerned about prices and how they manage it over the
next two to three years," he said.
Enbridge's adjusted profit rose 24 percent to C$345 million,
or 41 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Analysts, on average, had expected 38 Canadian cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company posted a loss attributable to common
shareholders of C$80 million, or 10 Canadian cents a share,
mainly due to losses on hedging contracts.
It had posted a profit of C$421 million, or 51 Canadian
cents, a year earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 8 percent to C$8.3 billion but came in
above analysts' average estimate of C$7.69 billion.
Enbridge shares were last up 2 Canadian cents on the Toronto
Stock Exchange at C$52.24.
($1=$1.14 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing
by Don Sebastian and Peter Galloway)