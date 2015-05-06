May 6 Enbridge Inc , Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by the impact of a steep drop in oil and gas prices and hedging losses.

The Calgary-based company said loss attributable to shareholders was C$383 million ($319 million), or 46 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$390 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2014 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)