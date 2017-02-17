Feb 17 Enbridge Inc , Canada's
largest pipeline company, reported a 3.4 percent fall in
fourth-quarter profit, hurt by charges, including for asset
impairment and restructuring.
Earnings attributable to the company's shareholders fell to
C$365 million ($279 million), or 39 Canadian cents per share, in
the quarter, from C$378 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share,
a year earlier.
Revenue rose nearly 5 percent to C$9.34 billion in the three
months ended Dec. 31.
($1 = C$1.31)
