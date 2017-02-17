Feb 17 Enbridge Inc , Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a 3.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by charges, including for asset impairment and restructuring.

Earnings attributable to the company's shareholders fell to C$365 million ($279 million), or 39 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from C$378 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 5 percent to C$9.34 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31. ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)