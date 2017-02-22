Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
ENBRIDGE INC SAYS OUTAGE ON SHUT LINE 2A WILL LAST ABOUT THREE WEEKS - SHIPPER NOTICE
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
BERLIN, June 16 The leader of the Green Left party in the Netherlands said on Friday that he did not think the country's coal-fired power plants would close by the end of the next governing period.
MEXICO CITY, June 16 Mexico is looking forward to its next round of offshore oil auctions on Monday with guarded optimism thanks to robust interest from oil majors for the shallow-water tenders.