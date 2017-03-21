March 21 Canada's energy regulator said there
were no injuries, fire or evacuations from an oil leak that
occurred on Monday at Enbridge Inc's storage facility
in Strathcona County, Alberta.
The oil from the leak flowed into a storm pond on an
adjacent industrial site and then into a creek, the National
Energy Board said.
The regulator also added that the leak had been controlled,
all of the oil contained and there was no estimate of the volume
of oil leaked.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)