March 21 Canada's energy regulator said there were no injuries, fire or evacuations from an oil leak that occurred on Monday at Enbridge Inc's storage facility in Strathcona County, Alberta.

The oil from the leak flowed into a storm pond on an adjacent industrial site and then into a creek, the National Energy Board said.

The regulator also added that the leak had been controlled, all of the oil contained and there was no estimate of the volume of oil leaked.