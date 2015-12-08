(Adds comment from protesters)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 7 Enbridge Inc
shut down its 300,000 barrel per day Line 9 crude oil pipeline
on Monday after three protesters locked themselves to equipment
at a valve site in Quebec, a company spokesman said.
Enbridge spokesman Graham White said the protesters broke
into a fenced site about 80 kilometres (50 miles) west of
Montreal at around 8 a.m. EST (1300 GMT) by cutting the locks,
then tampered with a pipeline valve and locked themselves to the
equipment.
Enbridge shut the pipeline, which runs from Sarnia, Ontario,
to Montreal, Quebec, as a precaution and the protesters were
removed by police.
White said Enbridge expected to be able to restart the line
later on Monday and the company did not anticipate any impact on
deliveries to customers.
Canadian pipeline companies have faced fierce opposition to
new projects from environmental groups and First Nations, many
of whom would like to stop Canada's vast oil reserves from being
developed. Line 9 was recently reversed to carry Western
Canadian crude to the east coast.
In a statement the protesters, who described themselves as a
group of people concerned by Line 9, said a spill could
contaminate drinking water, the pipeline had not received free,
prior and informed consent from First Nations communities before
being built, and it promoted the expansion of the oil sands.
"At a time when the climate conference is taking place in
Paris, it is urgent to realise that such projects are
incompatible with the fight against climate change," said Alyssa
Symons-Belanger, an activist supporter.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Tom Brown, Bernard Orr)