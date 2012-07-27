CALGARY, Alberta, July 27 Enbridge Inc's bid to reverse a portion of its Line 9 now carrying 240,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Montreal to Sarnia, Ontario, has been conditionally approved, Canada's National Energy Board said on Friday.

Despite opposition from landowners and some aboriginal and environmental groups, Enbridge will be allowed to reverse a 194-kilometer (102 mile) portion of the line running from Sarnia to Westover, Ontario, to carry cheaper Western Canadian crudes to Imperial Oil Ltd's 112,000 bpd Nanticoke refinery and others.

The reversal is expected to cost $16.9 million.

The board imposed 15 conditions on the approval, with most concerning pipeline integrity issues. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)