* Partial reversal of Line 9 approved
* Will take crude from Sarnia, Ont., to Westover, Ont.
* Full reversal of line expected in 2014
CALGARY, Alberta, July 27 Enbridge Inc's
bid to reverse a portion of its Line 9, now carrying
240,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Montreal to Sarnia,
Ontario, has been conditionally approved, Canada's National
Energy Board said on Friday.
Despite opposition from landowners and some aboriginal and
environmental groups, Enbridge will be allowed to reverse a
194-kilometer (102-mile) portion of the line running from Sarnia
to Westover, Ontario, to carry cheaper Western Canadian crudes
to Imperial Oil Ltd's 112,000 bpd Nanticoke refinery
and others.
In May, Enbridge, whose lines carry the bulk of Canada's oil
exports to the United States, said it plans to reverse the
remaining portion of the line by 2014 to take Western Canadian
and Bakken crude oil to Montreal at a cost of C$100 million
($100 million).
The full reversal is part of a C$3.2 billion plan to boost
the size of Enbridge's oil-pipeline system, already the world's
largest, to accommodate growing production and bring it to
refineries now captive to foreign supplies.
The partial reversal is expected to cost $16.9 million. The
board imposed 15 conditions on the approval, with most
concerning pipeline integrity issues.
Enbridge could not be immediately reached for comment.
Enbridge shares rose 7 Canadian cents to C$42.12 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday. The approval was announced
after the market closed.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
