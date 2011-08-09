UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
* Seeks flow reversal of Sarnia-Westover segment
* Part of overall Line 9 reversal plan
* Will allow access to Western Canadian crude
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 9 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) has asked regulators for permission to reverse the flow direction of an Eastern Canadian oil pipeline, giving some refineries in the East access to Western crude.
The C$17 million ($17.2 million) project will result in oil flowing to its Westover, Ontario, station from Sarnia, Ontario. From Westover, the crude can supply Imperial Oil Ltd's (IMO.TO) 112,000 bpd Nanticoke, Ontario, refinery and a 65,000 bpd plant in Warren, Pennsylvania, run by United Refining Co [RAPPLU.UL].
The Line 9 Reversal Phase 1 Project is the first stage in Enbridge's plan to reverse the flow direction of its 240,000 bpd Line 9 to Sarnia from Montreal.
The company is in talks with refiners and producers to ship light oil to Eastern Canadian refineries as a way to offer them lower crude costs. Those plants in Quebec and points East currently run higher-priced imported oil. [ID:nN1E765121]
In its filing with the National Energy Board, Enbridge said it would maintain its ability ship crude in both directions as a part of the reversal of the Line 9 segment between Sarnia and Westover.
The company aims to keep flow rates at 152,000 bpd, with a design capacity of 169,000 bpd, expandable to 250,000 bpd.
The proposed in-service date is the autumn of 2012.
($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 8 Native American groups said they would step up efforts to block the development of energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.