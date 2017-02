Feb 17 Enbridge Inc on Friday said it returned its 491,000 barrel-a-day Line 5 oil pipeline to service after repairing a leak in Michigan.

Enbridge had shut the line on Thursday to repair a small leak, estimated to have been less than three barrels at a site in Arenac County, Michigan.

Line 5 is running from Superior in Wisconsin to Sarnia in Ontario. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)