BRIEF-Stewardship Financial files for offering of common stock for up to $17.3 mln
* Files for offering of common stock for up to $17.3 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n84HZP) Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 18 Enbridge Inc said on Thursday it has no restart date yet for its 796,000-barrel-per-day Line 4, the largest oil-export pipeline to the United States, after it was shut a day earlier after a spill of 1,350 barrels at its Regina, Saskatchewan, oil terminal.
Graham White, a spokesman for the company, said in an email the spill originated at a flange or valve within the terminal, so there were no problems with the pipeline itself. He said that could mean the problem is "a relatively easy fix", but could not speculate on when the line would return to service. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* CEO Frederick A. Henderson's 2016 total compensation was $4.8 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7XokE) Further company coverage:
(Recasts, updates with closing prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, March 22 Copper rebounded from a near two-week low on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a correction to rebuild long positions amid persistent supply issues, including a strike at the world's biggest copper mine in Chile. The metal had earlier joined a sell-off in shares, oil and other commodities on concerns that U.S. President Trump had yet to implement mooted tax cuts and infrastructure spending.