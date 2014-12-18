CALGARY, Alberta Dec 18 Enbridge Inc said on Thursday it has no restart date yet for its 796,000-barrel-per-day Line 4, the largest oil-export pipeline to the United States, after it was shut a day earlier after a spill of 1,350 barrels at its Regina, Saskatchewan, oil terminal.

Graham White, a spokesman for the company, said in an email the spill originated at a flange or valve within the terminal, so there were no problems with the pipeline itself. He said that could mean the problem is "a relatively easy fix", but could not speculate on when the line would return to service. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)