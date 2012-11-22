* New 570,000-bpd line to link Alberta storage hubs
* Line could be in service by mid-2015
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 22 Enbridge Inc
said on Thursday it will build a C$1.8 billion ($1.8 billion)
pipeline to ship 570,000 barrels per day of oil between
Alberta's two main storage hubs at Edmonton and Hardisty to
accommodate rising output from the oil sands.
The company plans a 179-km (111-mile), 36-inch (91-cm) line
that will carry crude from Edmonton to Hardisty, the starting
point for Enbridge's Alberta Clipper pipeline, which takes
796,000 bpd of oil to Superior, Wisconsin, as well as
TransCanada Corp's 590,000-bpd Keystone pipeline and
its planned Keystone XL line.
Edmonton is the terminus for a number of pipelines serving
oil sands projects in Northern Alberta, where production is
expected nearly to double to 3.1 million bpd by 2020.
Enbridge said it expects to file for regulatory approval of
the project by the end of the year. If approved, construction of
the new line could begin in early 2014, with service starting by
the middle of 2015.
Along with the new pipeline, which will be expandable to
800,000 bpd, Enbridge also plans new storage tanks and other
facilities at both hubs.
Enbridge shares fell 10 Canadian cents to C$38.70 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.