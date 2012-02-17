UPDATE 6-Oil slips on dollar strength but cushioned by OPEC optimism
* Markets look ahead to U.S. stockpile numbers (Updates prices)
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 17 Enbridge Inc plans to expand its Canadian oil mainline system to accommodate new supplies that would fill its proposed Flanagan South project in the U.S. Midcontinent region, but the work would not be extensive, Chief Executive Pat Daniel said on Friday.
Daniel said on a conference call that an expansion of the system would involve mostly additions to pumping capacity on existing lines and require minimal regulatory approval.
He also said that Enbridge is reexamining options for routing the C$5.5 billion ($5.5 billion) Northern Gateway pipeline to Prince Rupert, British Columbia, but the company still believes the current proposed route to Kitimat, British Columbia, is the best option.
($1=$1.00 Canadian) (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)
ADEN, Feb 22 The second-in-command of Yemen army was killed on Wednesday when a missile fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement hit an army camp, a military source said, the most senior Yemeni officer killed in the country's civil war.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Saudi Aramco are expected to sign an agreement to collaborate in Malaysia's Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project, two industry sources said on Wednesday.