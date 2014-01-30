Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 30 The National Energy Board, the regulator for Canada's major pipeline projects, on Thursday recommended the federal government approve Enbridge Inc's C$1.8 billion (US$1.61 billion) plan to build an oil pipeline linking Edmonton, Alberta, to the province's largest storage hub at Hardisty.
The board said the 182-kilometer (113-mile) pipeline, which would carry 570,000 barrel per day of crude between the two storage centers, was in the public interest provided the company complied with 14 conditions primarily covering construction and environmental protection.
The federal cabinet, which strongly backs expansion of Canada's oil pipeline system, has six months to decide if it will allow the project to proceed.
Edmonton is the terminus for a number of pipelines serving oil sands projects in Northern Alberta, where production is expected to nearly double to 3.1 million bpd by 2020.
Hardisty is the starting point for Enbridge's Alberta Clipper pipeline, which takes 450,000 bpd of oil to Superior, Wisconsin, as well as TransCanada Corp's 590,000-bpd Keystone pipeline and its planned Keystone XL line.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.