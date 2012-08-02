(Adds company comment, detail)
* Enbridge says repairs completed on Line 14
* Firm has submitted restart plan to regulator
* But unclear when line will reopen
* Leak comes as company looking to expand
Aug 1 Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday
that it had completed repairs on a ruptured pipeline from Canada
that has been shut for five days following an oil leak in rural
Wisconsin.
The leak was not particularly large, but it comes at a
sensitive time for the Canadian firm, which has suffered a
series of leaks in recent years and is embarking on a massive
expansion program.
Enbridge said earlier in the day that it submitted a plan
to U.S. regulators seeking permission to restart the pipeline,
though it was unclear how long it would take to get approval.
"Enbridge will continue to coordinate its efforts with the
Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA),"
the company said in a statement.
The PHMSA on Tuesday issued a so-called corrective action
order that blocked Enbridge from resuming operations on the
pipeline, which carries light crude to Chicago-area refineries,
until certain conditions were met.
Corrective orders can delay resumption of pipeline
operations, sometimes for weeks or months. When an Enbridge
pipeline spilled crude into Michigan's Kalamazoo River in 2010,
the line was not approved for restart until six weeks later.
BLASTED
U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood on Tuesday blasted
Enbridge over the estimated 1,200-barrel leak in Wisconsin,
saying it was "absolutely unacceptable" and that he would meet
with the company's leadership to seek an explanation of why it
should be allowed to continue operating the line.
Apart from providing a restart plan for the entire 467-mile
(752-km) pipeline, Enbridge will also need to test the line,
evaluate previous inspections and commission an independent
probe of its integrity management.
Line 14 is a 24-inch diameter pipe that was installed in
1998, making it a relatively new line. Enbridge said the line
had been inspected twice in the past five years.
Meanwhile, Canadian regulators said they plan to carry out a
series of safety audits at Enbridge in coming months to make
sure its pipeline control-room procedures, heavily criticized
last month by a U.S. watchdog, meet acceptable standards.
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta, Soma Das and NR Sethuraman in
Bangalore; Jeffrey Jones in Calgary; Editing by Joseph Radford)