By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 1 Canada's National Energy
Board plans to subject Enbridge Inc to a series of
safety audits in the coming months to make sure its pipeline
control-room procedures, assailed last month by U.S. regulators,
are up to acceptable standards, the board's chairman said on
Wednesday.
In an open letter on the National Energy Board website,
Chairman Gaetan Caron said Canada's main oil and gas regulator
has reviewed the synopsis of the U.S. National Transportation
Safety Board's report on Enbridge's 2010 oil spill in Michigan,
the most damaging of several in recent years.
NTSB chairwoman Deborah Hersman chastised the company, whose
pipelines move the bulk of Canadian oil exports to the United
States, comparing the actions of employees in the hours
following the breach of Line 6B to the "Keystone Kops," leading
to oil flowing into the Kalamazoo river system for 17 hours.
"A thorough review of the final report will be conducted in
order to identify all lessons that may be applied to pipelines
and companies under the board's jurisdiction, however even prior
to the release of the final report, we have been reviewing
Enbridge's management practices," Caron wrote in the letter
posted on Wednesday.
"In the next weeks and months, we will be conducting safety
audits to review and confirm that improvements, particularly to
their control room practices in Edmonton, are satisfactory."
Enbridge is under fire again from U.S. regulators following
the rupture of another Midwest pipeline, Line 14, on Friday. It
leaked about 1,000 barrels of oil in rural Wisconsin.
On Tuesday, the U.S. government's pipeline safety regulator
blocked the company from restarting the 318,000 barrel a day
line, demanding corrective actions and evidence that it can
safely run the pipeline.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood called the incident
"absolutely unacceptable."
Highly publicized ruptures and oil spills come as the
company seeks approval for plans to vastly expand its system,
with the contentious C$6 billion ($6 billion) Northern Gateway
pipeline to Canada's West Coast from Alberta and new routes to
Eastern Canada, which would require increased capacity in the
U.S. Midwest.
Caron said, given recent pipeline incidents, Canadians must
know that the NEB holds companies accountable for public safety
and environmental protection. It takes "swift and appropriate
action" when pipeline operators fail to meet standards.
The board conducts inspections, compliance meetings,
emergency exercises, audits and investigations on all the
companies it regulates, he said.
"In the specific case of Enbridge, in recent years the NEB
has conducted approximately 25 compliance verification
activities per year, focusing on every aspect of their
management system," Caron said. "In addition, the NEB imposed
two precautionary pressure restrictions on Enbridge pipelines,
one in 2010 and another in 2011, which remain in effect."
He also pointed out that recently enacted federal
legislation gives the NEB the power to impose maximum penalties
of C$25,000 a day for each violation on individuals and
C$100,000 a day on companies.
