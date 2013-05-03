CALGARY, Alberta, May 3 Enbridge Inc
said on Friday its 210,000 barrel per day North Dakota pipeline
is shut down after a leak in the line was discovered during
integrity tests.
It estimates less than 10 gallons of oil leaked from the
pipeline.
The company said the line, which runs from Minot, North
Dakota, to Clearbrook, Minnesota, and serves producers in the
Bakken oil field, is expected to be closed for less than 24
hours while the cause of the leak is investigated.
Enbridge said wildlife was not impacted by the leak and it
is still assessing the environmental impact. The leak has been
reported the regulators.