* Canada, Alberta counting on pipeline to boost exports
* BC residents worried about environmental impact
* Enbridge says still expects to meet B.C. conditions
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, May 31 The government of
British Columbia said on Friday it cannot support construction
of Enbridge Inc's C$6 billion ($5.8 billion) Northern Gateway
pipeline project because it believes the company has not
adequately spelled out how it would respond to oil spills from
the line.
In its final written submission to the Joint Review Panel
charged with recommending whether the project should proceed,
the province's Liberal government said Enbridge's response plans
for land and marine spills from the line which will carry
525,000 barrels of oil sands crude from Alberta to the port of
Kitimat, have not yet been firmed up.
Northern Gateway "should not be (approved) on the basis of a
promise to do more study and planning once the (approval) is
granted," the province said in its submission. "The standard in
this particular case must be higher ... 'Trust me' is not good
enough in this case."
The pipeline is a key plank of efforts by the federal and
Alberta governments to promote oil exports to Asia as a way to
boost economic activity and create jobs. But the project has
been stiffly opposed by environmentalists and aboriginal
communities along the line's route because of fears that oil
spills would contaminate northern British Columbia's rivers and
coastline.
World-leading oil-spill response and clean-up systems were
among five conditions British Columbia Premier Christy Clark
demanded last year before the province would approve any heavy
oil pipelines across its territory. The province does not
believe that bar has been met.
However Enbridge said it still expects to be able to meet
Clark's conditions and that the province's rejection of the
project is premature.
"The five conditions cannot be fully met until the end of
the Joint Review Panel process," Janet Holder, Enbridge's
executive vice-president, western access, said in a statement.
"We are working hard to meet the conditions and earn the
confidence of the government and the people of B.C."
Friday was the final day for written submission to the Joint
Review Panel which will decide if the project should be
approved. The final hearings for the project begin on June 17.
Enbridge shares were down 31 Canadian cents to C$44.93 by
late afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.