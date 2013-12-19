(Adds details on conditions, background)
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 19 Canadian regulators
recommended on Thursday that the federal government approve
Enbridge Inc's C$7.9 billion ($7.4 billion) Northern
Gateway oil pipeline, provided the company meets a series of
environmental, technical and socioeconomic conditions.
The controversial pipeline would have the capacity to ship
525,000 barrels of oil sands crude per day from Edmonton,
Alberta, to a deepwater port at Kitimat, British Columbia, on
the Pacific Coast. A second line would return 193,000 barrels
per day of condensate, which is used to blend into tar-like oil
sands bitumen so it can flow on pipelines.
"Based on a scientific and precautionary approach to this
complex review, the panel found that the project, if built and
operated in compliance with the conditions set out in its
report, would be in the public interest," the panel said in a
statement.
Canada's federal government now has 180 days to decide
whether to accept the joint review panel's recommendations on
the proposed 1,170-kilometer (725-mile) pipeline.
Should the Conservative government's cabinet approve the
project, Northern Gateway will give the country its first major
conduit for overseas oil sales.
With oil sands output expanding rapidly, Northern Gateway
will enable producers to reach high-paying markets in Asia and
California, sidestepping the over-supplied U.S. Midwest, where
Canadian crudes sell at a steep discount to benchmark prices.
Environmental activists, the government of British Columbia
and aboriginal communities along the line's proposed route have
opposed the project and may launch court challenges.
Critics have raised concerns that land or marine oil spills
would damage British Columbia's pristine landscapes and disrupt
subsistence hunting and fishing.
The recommendation comes two years after the joint review
panel of environmental and energy regulators began a series of
hearings on the project throughout Alberta and British Columbia.
Though the panel approved the project, there are 209
conditions attached, including requirements that Enbridge
develop a plan to protect marine mammals, and to prepare for,
and model, potential oil spills.
($1=$1.07 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)