By Scott Haggett and Julie Gordon
CALGARY/VANCOUVER Dec 19 Canadian regulators
urged the government to approve the country's first overseas
oil-export project on Thursday, concluding that Enbridge Inc's
C$7.9 billion (US$7.4 billion) Northern Gateway
pipeline plan posed little risk to the environment if the
company complied with some 200 conditions.
Two years after a panel of environmental and energy
regulators began hearings into the project, it sided against the
line's many opponents and recommended the completion of a
project that would allow Canada to expand sales of crude
extracted from its oil sands to Asia.
Starting near Edmonton, Alberta, Northern Gateway would run
1,177 km (730 miles) - mostly through the pristine wilderness of
northern British Columbia - to Kitimat, a deepwater port on the
Pacific Coast.
"Based on a scientific and precautionary approach to this
complex review, the panel found that the project, if built and
operated in compliance with the conditions set out in its
report, would be in the public interest," it said in a
statement.
Environmental activists, the government of British Columbia
and aboriginal communities along the line's proposed route have
opposed the project and may launch court challenges.
Indeed, the positive recommendation came as no surprise to
Chief Martin Louie of the Nadleh Whut'en First Nation, a member
of the Yinka Dene Alliance, who said that he is prepared to go
to court to stop the project from going ahead.
"There's no way this project is going to go ahead. I don't
care who says yes or no," he said. "This is our country. We
never lost it any war and we haven't given it up to anybody."
Canada's Conservative cabinet, which has strongly supported
the expansion of the country's pipeline network, now has 180
days to act on the panel's recommendation. If the government
agrees with it, Northern Gateway would give Canada the means to
ship large quantities of oil extracted from Alberta's tar sands
beyond the United States for the first time.
"The panel's report represents a rigorous, open and
comprehensive science-based assessment," Joe Oliver, Canada's
minister of natural resources, said in a statement. "Now that we
have received the report, we will thoroughly review it, consult
with affected aboriginal groups and then make our decision."
The controversial pipeline would have the capacity to ship
525,000 barrels of oil sands crude per day. A second line would
return 193,000 barrels per day of condensate, used to blend into
tar-like oil sands bitumen so it can flow on pipelines.
With oil sands production expanding rapidly, Northern
Gateway will enable producers to reach high-paying markets in
Asia and California, sidestepping the over-supplied U.S.
Midwest, where Canadian crudes sell at steep discounts to
benchmark prices.
"The decision ... is an important milestone in the process
to achieve market diversification for Canada's valuable oil
products," Greg Stringham, vice president of the Canadian
Association of Petroleum Producers, said in a statement.
In its decision the panel acknowledged the aboriginal
communities along the route will face disruptions to their
traditional lifestyles but said the effects would likely be
temporary, even in the case of a large oil spill.
"In the unlikely event of a large oil spill, there would be
significant adverse effects on lands, waters, or resources used
by aboriginal groups, and that the adverse effects would not be
permanent and widespread," the report concluded.
British Columbia's government, which did not back the
project, said the report represented "progress" but reiterated
that Northern Gateway must meet five conditions set out recently
by Premier Christy Clark, including aboriginal consultation,
environmental safety and revenue for the province.
"There's no question that economic development is something
that is important to all Canadians and to British Columbians,
but it can't be at the cost of our environment," the province's
environment minister, Mary Polak, said on a conference call.
Enbridge said it would now work on meeting the 209
conditions the panel imposed in its decision and on satisfying
British Columbia's concerns.
"We will closely analyze the panel's conditions - many of
which reflect commitments we put forward at the hearings - and
continue to listen and be open to change," Janet Holder, the
Enbridge executive vice president leading the project said in a
statement.