OTTAWA Dec 19 A panel report recommending
Enbridge Inc be permitted to construct a pipeline from
the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific coast "represents a
rigorous, open and comprehensive science-based assessment,"
Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday.
The Conservative government - which backs the construction
of new pipelines - now has 180 days to review the report and
come to a final decision.
"No project will be approved unless it is safe for Canadians
and safe for the environment," Oliver said in a statement.