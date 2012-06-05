June 5 Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday that 60 percent of the aboriginal communities living on the route of the proposed C$5.5 billion ($5.3 billion) Northern Gateway oil pipeline have agreed to accept an equity stake in the project.

The company said that half of the communities that signed up for a piece of the 10 percent equity stake on offer are in British Columbia and half in Alberta.

Enbridge expects the stake to generate C$280 million in net income over the next 30 years. ($1 = 1.0395 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)