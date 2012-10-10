* Project faces strong opposition from green groups, natives
* Hearings underway in British Columbia
* Company aiming for wider promotion of project
By Nicole Mordant
VANCOUVER, Oct 10 Enbridge Inc needs to
do a better job of communicating to most British Columbians and
other Canadians the merits of its contentious Northern Gateway
oil pipeline planned for the Western Canadian province, a senior
company official said on Wednesday.
Janet Holder, executive vice president for western access,
told an energy conference in Vancouver that she believed
Enbridge had done a "darn good job" of talking to stakeholders
along the pipeline's 1,177-km (731-mile) route. But, she added,
"We have not done a good job of trying to educate the public in
the rest of the Lower Mainland or the rest of British Columbia
or the rest of Canada."
Environmentalists, politicians, aboriginal groups and the
general public in the West Coast province have raised strong
opposition to the Northern Gateway, a 525,000 barrel a day line
that would transport crude from Alberta's oil sands to Kitimat
on British Columbia's Northwest coast for shipment to Asia.
Holder said Enbridge, which is running a television
advertising campaign to sell Northern Gateway's merits, was
"trying to put our message out there stronger now".
Opponents have expressed concern about the possibility of
oil spills, and some are demanding a greater share of the
revenue that is expected to come from the C$6 billion (US$6.13
billion) project. Northern Gateway is intended to boost returns
for oil producers whose only major export market currently is
the United States.
Last week, Enbridge Chief Executive Al Monaco said the
project had received a disproportionately large amount of
attention in comparison to the company's other major pipeline
initiatives, such as expanding its mainline to the U.S. Midwest
and getting light crude to Eastern Canadian refineries.
The latest phase of Northern Gateway public hearings, to
review engineering and environmental aspects of the project,
began in the northern British Columbia town of Prince George
this week.
The regulatory process is expected be concluded late in
2013.