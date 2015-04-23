By Julie Gordon and Scott Haggett
VANCOUVER/CALGARY, April 23 Canadian regulators
had serious concerns the federal government was not consulting
enough with aboriginal groups about the Northern Gateway
pipeline project, according to internal emails obtained by the
Haisla First Nation and released on Thursday.
The Enbridge Inc pipeline will move 525,000 barrels
of Alberta oil sands crude to a port on native land near
Kitimat, British Columbia.
The Sept. 1, 2009 internal emails between Environment Canada
employees obtained under access to information legislation,
noted many flaws, including lack of First Nation input into the
consultation plan's design.
Under Canadian law, federal and provincial governments must
consult with aboriginal people about resource and infrastructure
projects that could impact their territories and traditional way
of life.
The federal government has said the regulatory process for
the project, which recommended approving the line after a series
of public hearings, was adequate consultation. Many of British
Columbia's native communities contend the process was flawed.
"Their own administration was telling their leadership that
it wasn't a good process," said Haisla Nation Chief Councillor
Ellis Ross.
The Haisla, whose traditional lands include the site of the
terminus of the 1,177 kilometer (731 mile) pipeline, have
launched a court case challenging the adequacy of the
consultation. Ross said the emails are unlikely to be used in
the case.
The emails also noted that Environment Canada's role in
face-to-face consultation was unclear, and the process provided
"limited or no opportunity" for government agencies to engage
with aboriginal groups until after a regulatory review was
completed.
Environment Canada and Canada's natural resources minister
could not be immediately reached for comment. Ivan Giesbrecht, a
spokesman for the Northern Gateway project, said Enbridge was
aware of the emails.
"Northern Gateway has been made aware of this information
previously," he said in an email. "Our priorities remain focused
on building trust, engaging in respectful dialogue and building
meaningful partnerships with First Nations and Metis
communities."
($1 = 1.2135 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Andre Grenon)