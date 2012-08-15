* Northern Gateway panel asks Enbridge for NTSB report
* Wants list of NTSB recommendations being followed
* Some critics had feared panel would exclude report
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 15 Regulators examining
Enbridge Inc's proposed Northern Gateway oil pipeline
to Canada's West Coast will consider a harsh U.S. assessment of
the company's handling of a huge Michigan oil spill in hearings
after the project's critics feared they would not.
The Joint Review Panel has asked Enbridge to provide the
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board's report into the 2010
rupture of Line 6B near Marshall, Michigan, which derided the
company's early response to the incident that became the
costliest onshore oil spill in U.S. history.
Comments by the NTSB characterizing Enbridge staff as
"Keystone Kops" when dealing with the first indication of the
rupture and a series of subsequent oil spills on Enbridge's
system have put the company on the defensive as it seeks
approval for the C$6 billion ($6.1 billion) Gateway pipeline
against opposition from environmentalists and several British
Columbia native groups.
In a series of information requests, the panel asked
Enbridge to provide copies of the NTSB's synopsis and final
report, issued last month, outlining the cause of the incident
and the lengthy period in which oil leaked into the Kalamazoo
River system as well as conclusions and recommendations.
It also asked for a table linking the preventative measures
the company has promised for Northern Gateway and the NTSB's
specific recommendations, according to the information request
posted on the National Energy Board's website. The JRP said it
wants the information by Sept. 4.
The U.S. report said oil leaked into the Michigan river
system for 17 hours as staff stopped and restarted the flow
after the first indication of a drop in pressure in a pipeline
that had been suspected to be vulnerable to rupture. The NTSB
said there was a "culture of deviance" at Enbridge where
personnel were not adhering to approved procedures and
protocols.
Some 20,500 barrels of crude spilled, and cleanup and repair
costs from the incident have hit C$800 million.
Media reports in recent days suggested that the Joint Review
Panel, made up of officials from the Canadian Environmental
Assessment agency and the NEB, was excluding the NTSB material
after two intervenors in the hearing demanded it be entered.
However, panel spokeswoman Annie Roy said procedure dictates
that new evidence in the proceedings must be entered by parties
that contributed to its production and could answer questions
about it. The intervenors could not do this, so the panel
directed the request to Enbridge.
"The panel felt that they wanted to ask Gateway to file this
report and answer questions regarding past measures that they've
taken in light of the conclusions, and what they intend to do
with that report," Roy said.
The oil industry and governments of Canadian Prime Minister
Stephen Harper and Alberta Premier Alison Redford see the 1,177
km (731 mile) pipeline as a major part of a strategy to
diversify markets for growing supplies of crude derived from the
Alberta oil sands in efforts to increase economic returns.
The line would ship 525,000 barrels a day to a port at
Kitimat, British Columbia, where it would be loaded onto tankers
and shipped to lucrative markets in Asia and California.
However, the project's critics say risks of oil spills
across the rugged terrain and in coastal waters are too high,
and seized on the Michigan incident report.
In July, the company said it was adding safety measures to
Northern Gateway that would increase its costs by C$500 million.
They included increasing the thickness of the pipe walls,
increasing the number of shut-off valves and other items.
Enbridge said it welcomed the opportunity to respond to the
request and explain improvements it has made since the Michigan
incident.
"We've built a control center, we've increased resourcing in
leak detection, we've heightened our pipeline integrity programs
and so we're looking forward to the opportunity to speak to
these," Enbridge spokesman Todd Nogier said.