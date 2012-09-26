By Jeffrey Jones
| CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 26
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 26 Environmental groups
have launched legal action against the Canadian government to
force it to protect endangered species along the route of
Enbridge Inc's proposed Northern Gateway crude oil
pipeline and in West Coast waters where oil tankers would pick
up the Gateway crude.
Ecojustice, on behalf of the Sierra Club and four other
green groups, alleged on Wednesday that Ottawa has failed to
implement its Species at Risk Act and has delayed producing
recovery strategies for threatened species for years.
The species include the southern mountain caribou, marbled
murrelet, Nechako white sturgeon and Pacific humpback whale.
The lawsuit is latest bid by environmental groups to
complicate matters for the government and Enbridge, which seeks
to build the contentious C$6 billion ($6.1 billion) pipeline
that would ship more than half a million barrels a day of oil
sands-derived crude to the Pacific Coast from Alberta. The
proposal is currently the subject of public hearings before a
federal regulatory panel.
"By delaying the recovery strategies and therefore delaying
identification of the critical habitat it must then protect, the
federal government is making it easier for big projects, like
the Enbridge Northern Gateway pipeline, to speed through
regulatory review without a full understanding of the long-term
impacts on these wildlife species and their habitat," Ecojustice
said in a statement.
The other groups represented by Ecojustice in the action are
Greenpeace, David Suzuki Foundation, Western Canada Wilderness
Committee and Wildsight.
They want the court to force the federal Environment and
Fisheries and Oceans departments to develop proposed recovery
plans for the species within 30 days and final plans within 90
days.
The Conservative government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper
has expressed strong support for opening up new markets in Asia
for growing volumes of Canadian crude.
Northern Gateway, and Kinder Morgan Energy's
proposed $4.1 billion expansion of its Trans Mountain pipeline
are two projects that would bring about that market
diversification, and, it is expected, higher returns for
Canadian oil.
An official at Environment Canada declined to comment on the
allegations. "Our government takes our responsibilities under
the Species at Risk Act seriously. As the matter you raise is
before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment
further," spokesman Adam Sweet said in an email.
Steve Wuori, head of Enbridge's liquids pipeline division,
also declined to comment on the legal action but said such
issues are being dealt with at the Northern Gateway public
hearings.
"We really do believe that we've studied these things and
will be vetting them through the regulatory hearing process," he
told reporters after speaking at an industry event in Calgary.
The case is file numbers 1777-12, 1778-12, 1779-12 and
1780-12 in Federal Court in Vancouver.