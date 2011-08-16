NEW YORK, Aug 16 Enbridge Inc ( ENB.TO ) on Tuesday sold C$350 million ($357 million) of four-year floating-rate notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The notes, due Aug. 19, 2015, have a coupon rate of 100 basis points over the three-month CDOR, and were priced at par.

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the bookrunning manager of the sale. ($1=C$0.98) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Leslie Adler)