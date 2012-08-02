UPDATE 8-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments, Baker Hughes data, weekly milestones)
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 2 Enbridge Inc executives said on Thursday that the immediate shutdown of Line 14 and quick spill response following last week's leak showed many of the improvements the company had put in place following the company's 2010 spill in Michigan.
Enbridge President Al Monaco said some of the crude from the downed U.S. Midwest pipeline has been rerouted onto other lines. There is no decision yet, however, whether the outage will require apportionment on the system in August.
The company said it still does not know when it will be allowed to restart the 318,000-barrel-a-day Line 14. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments, Baker Hughes data, weekly milestones)
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - B razilian indigenous leaders left the Amazon rainforest for Rio de Janeiro to push for land rights on Friday, the opening day of the city's famous Carnival, as critics accused campaigners of politicizing one of the world's biggest parties.