* 318,000 bpd Line 14/64 down for undetermined period
* Fire, spill in New Lenox, Illinois, forced outage
* Lines 2B and 3 slowed in Canada to manage inventories
(Adds details, context throughout)
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta March 3 Enbridge Inc
shut down a key segment of the main Canada-to-United
States oil pipeline for an undetermined period on Saturday after
a deadly vehicle accident caused a fire at an Illinois pumping
station.
The Canadian company said it was forced to shut down the
318,000 barrel-a-day "14/64" line between Superior, Wisconsin,
and Griffith, Indiana, after the early-morning collision, which
caused a blaze and a spill of crude near New Lenox, Illinois.
That's equivalent to about 3 percent of total U.S. imports.
Enbridge, whose network carries the bulk of Canadian oil
exports to the U.S. Midwest, said it did not know when the
pipeline could resume flowing. It has slowed the flow of oil in
two pipelines in Canada, Lines 2B and 3, which feed a total of
800,000 bpd supply into the system at Superior, Enbridge said.
"An estimated startup time is not known at this time,"
Enbridge spokeswoman Lorraine Little said in an email. "An
update will be provided when local emergency crews and Enbridge
are able to assess the extent of the damage."
Typically, minor damage to above-ground pipelines can be
repaired within a week or two, barring serious environmental
issues, although major damage or an extended investigation into
the accident could prolong the closure.
Enbridge said it had also shut another major line between
Superior and Griffith, called 6 A, as a precaution early on
Saturday, but restarted it several hours later. The company's
total system carries some 2 million bpd of crude.
This is Enbridge's system schematic: r.reuters.com/gyr86s
Enbridge did not provide an estimate of the amount of
spilled crude.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported two men were killed,
including a firefighter, and three critically injured in the
accident.
Enbridge said emergency crews had contained the Illinois
fire. The vehicle accident in New Lenox, 40 miles (64 km)
southwest of Chicago, was unrelated to its operations, it said.
CAPACITY TIGHT, PRICES HIGH
In the past, similar pipeline disruptions have caused a
brief spike in U.S. oil prices, which have already surged this
year to hit a nearly 10-month high last week as the United
States and Europe tighten sanctions on Iran, a major producer of
oil. However the impact this time could be muted by seasonal
refinery maintenance, which tends to reduce demand for crude oil
during the spring.
It was the second time in less than three weeks that the
company had to shut down part of its system in the Upper Midwest
because of a leak. On February 16, it turned off its 491,000
barrel a day Line 5 for about a day after discovering a small
amount of spilled oil in Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
The 14/64 line is one of four that carry crude from the
pipeline junction at Superior, Wisconsin -- a key hub for the
Enbridge system -- to refineries in the Midwest. BP's large
405,000 bpd Whiting refinery and Citgo's 167,000 bpd
Chicago-area refineries are both near the line's terminus.
Enbridge's larger Line 6A also runs to Chicago, although it
was not clear whether there was any spare capacity on the line.
Tight pipeline capacity has been a major factor in deep
discounts for Canadian crude oil in recent months, with rising
oil sands and shale oil production straining the limits of
existing lines and new pipelines yet to be built.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Philip Barbara)