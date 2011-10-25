CALGARY, Alberta Oct 25 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Tuesday its pipeline to southern Illinois from Oklahoma was overbooked by a wide margin for November, the latest in a string of months in which shippers clamored to move crude from the glutted Cushing storage hub.

Enbridge said customers on its Ozark pipeline nominated volumes of 5.1 million barrels a day for next month on expected capacity of 205,600 bpd, resulting in apportionment of 95.98 percent.

Its line that carries oil to Cushing, meanwhile, will have no restrictions, the company said. Just 50,000 bpd was nominated on the Spearhead pipeline, which runs from Flanagan, Illinois. Spearhead's capacity for November is 175,200 bpd. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)