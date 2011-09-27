CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 27 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO)
said on Tuesday its Ozark oil pipeline to southern Illinois
from Oklahoma was overbooked by a factor of nearly 20 times for
October as shippers clamored to get crude out of the glutted
Cushing storage hub.
Enbridge said its customers nominated volumes of 4.6
million barrels a day for next month on the 240,000 bpd
pipeline.
Its line that carries oil to Cushing, meanwhile, will have
no restrictions, the company said. Just 51,000 bpd was
nominated on the Spearhead pipeline, which runs from Flanagan,
Illinois.
Spearhead's capacity for October is 173,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)