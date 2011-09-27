CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 27 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Tuesday its Ozark oil pipeline to southern Illinois from Oklahoma was overbooked by a factor of nearly 20 times for October as shippers clamored to get crude out of the glutted Cushing storage hub.

Enbridge said its customers nominated volumes of 4.6 million barrels a day for next month on the 240,000 bpd pipeline.

Its line that carries oil to Cushing, meanwhile, will have no restrictions, the company said. Just 51,000 bpd was nominated on the Spearhead pipeline, which runs from Flanagan, Illinois.

Spearhead's capacity for October is 173,000 bpd. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)