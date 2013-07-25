CALGARY, Alberta, July 25 Enbridge Inc,
Canada'a largest pipeline company, said on Thursday it would
build a $1.3 billion extension to its Woodland crude line in
northern Alberta to serve Imperial Oil's Kearl oil
sands project.
The 345km (228 mile) extension will have intial capacity of
400,000 barrels per day, with the ability to be expanded up to
800,000 bpd depending on crude viscosity.
It will extend the Woodland Pipeline south from Enbridge's
Cheecham terminal to its Edmonton terminal to connect with
refineries and export pipelines in that area.
Enbridge said the extended pipeline was expected to be in
service by the third quarter of 2015.