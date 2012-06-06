CALGARY, Alberta, June 6 Enbridge Inc shut its Line 6A oil pipeline in the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday for what it has termed routine maintenance, market sources said.

The sources said they did not know how long the pipeline, which carries 609,000 barrel a day of Canadian and North Dakota crude to Griffith, Indiana, from Superior, Wisconsin, will be down.

Enbridge officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bernard Orr)