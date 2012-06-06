UPDATE 4-TransCanada files Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
CALGARY, Alberta, June 6 Enbridge Inc shut its Line 6A oil pipeline in the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday for what it has termed routine maintenance, market sources said.
The sources said they did not know how long the pipeline, which carries 609,000 barrel a day of Canadian and North Dakota crude to Griffith, Indiana, from Superior, Wisconsin, will be down.
Enbridge officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.