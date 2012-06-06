(Adds company comment, details)

CALGARY, Alberta, June 6 Enbridge Inc shut down a key supply line for Canadian crude shipments to U.S. refineries on Wednesday but said the outage was expected to be short in duration and have little impact on deliveries.

Enbridge, whose network of pipelines transports the lion's share of Canadian oil supplies to the United States, said Line 6A was expected to resume flows later on Wednesday.

"It is anticipated to restart later this afternoon/evening with no effect to deliveries. These were routine operations," spokesman Graham White said in an email.

The pipeline carries 609,000 barrels a day of Canadian and North Dakota crude to Griffith, Indiana, from Superior, Wisconsin. At Griffith, connected lines move the oil to other parts of the Midwest and into southern Ontario.

Those regions were already oversupplied with crude, so refineries are not expected to face any shortages. Canadian crude prices, however, weakened as shippers already struggled with tight pipeline capacity to move oil out of western Canada. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bernard Orr and Bob Burgdorfer)