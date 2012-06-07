CALGARY, Alberta, June 7 Enbridge Inc said on Thursday it expected no impact on crude oil deliveries from the shutdown of a major pipeline in the U.S. Midwest, but the company would not say if the line had restarted as planned.

In an email, Enbridge spokesman Graham White said he would not "provide information on routine, non-material pipeline maintenance or operations (which this is)." Enbridge shut the 609,000 barrel a day Line 6A down on Wednesday, saying it had expected it to restart the same day.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by M.D. Golan)