* Line 14 repairs could wrap up on Tuesday
* Restart decision to follow completion of repairs
* PHMSA says taken no decision on corrective measures
* Pipeline spilled 1,200 barrels of oil
* Shares fall 0.7 pct
By Scott Haggett and Ayesha Rascoe
CALGARY/WASHINGTON, July 30 Enbridge Inc
said on Monday that repairs to a ruptured Wisconsin
pipeline could be complete as early as tomorrow, though
regulators have not yet said when they will allow the company to
restart the line.
U.S. pipeline regulators said no decision had been made on
whether Enbridge will have to take any corrective measures
before restarting a pipeline shuttered after spilling more 1,000
barrels of crude oil in Wisconsin.
"Everything is still being looked at," said Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration spokesman, Damon Hill.
The 318,000 barrel per day Line 14 -- which carries Canadian
crude to refiners in the Midwest -- was shut on Friday after the
discovery of the spill, the latest in a series of incidents that
threaten to damage the reputation of a company that launched its
most ambitious expansion program ever just two months ago.
It came almost two years to the day after a ruptured
Enbridge line fouled part of the Kalamazoo River in Michigan,
spilling more than 20,000 barrels of oil.
Enbridge said in a statement that while repairs to the line
could be complete on Tuesday, it will not know when crude
shipments will restart until it wraps up that work.
With U.S. oil inventories in the Midwest brimming, analysts
said there was no imminent threat to crude market supply unless
the shutdown proved to be prolonged. U.S. oil futures eased on
Monday, dropping 35 cents to $89.78 per barrel.
The spill occurred in the month-end gap between trading
periods for Canadian cash crude, so it had no immediate impact
on prices for the next delivery month, September. Cash gasoline
in Chicago rallied, however, boosted by the pipeline shutdown
and problems at three regional refineries, rising 13.5 cents per
gallon and was pegged at 22 to 25 cents over August gasoline
futures.
Indeed, Citgo Petroleum Corp said on Monday the
pipeline outage was having an impact on production at its
167,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Lemont, Illinois.
Traders said they were wary of any complications in
repairing the pipeline, though most did not expect a long
outage.
"They are likely to fix it quickly," said Carl Holland, of
Energy Trading Solutions, adding: "(It looks like) Much ado
about nothing unless downtime extends beyond this coming
Friday."
Regulators are now looking to assess the environmental
impact of the spill as Enbridge cleans up the site.
Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources said it is
evaluating the site to determine if the spill caused any
long-term health or safety issues. The agency is also analyzing
the effect the spill may have on ground water.
"They did respond quickly and that makes a big difference as
far as long term impacts because of this," said Tom Kendzierski,
a DNR spills coordinator.
ANOTHER BLOW
Lorraine Little, an Enbridge spokeswoman, said that Line 14
had been given in-line inspections twice over the past two
years. Earlier this year Enbridge had asked Wisconsin's
Department of Natural Resources for permission to excavate and
do any necessary repairs at multiple locations along lines 14,
6A, 13 and 61, which run through the state, according to public
documents.
Little could not immediately say if the spill site was one
of the locations the company was planning to excavate.
The spill is yet another blow to Enbridge's reputation,
sullied earlier this month when the chairman of the U.S.
National Transportation Safety Board said the company's
employees "performed like Keystone Kops" during the 2010
Michigan spill.
The board said there was a complete breakdown in safety
measures that allowed the pipeline to spill crude unchecked for
17 hours and that the company had a "culture of deviance" where
employees failed to adhere to approved procedures and
protocols.
Though Enbridge boosted inspections and made other changes
to improve safety following the Michigan spill, analysts say
that the latest incident may make increase the difficulty of
getting a C$3.2 billion ($3.2 billion) plan to expand the
company's mainline system past regulators.
"It makes (regulators) look bad when they approve pipelines
or endorse companies that continually do this," said Chad
Friess, analyst at UBS Securities. "I can definitely see why
they'd be losing patience."
Enbridge shares fell 29 Canadian cents to C$41.83 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
($1 = $1 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett, Ayesha Rascoe, Janet McGurty,
Selam Gebrekidan and Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, Marguerita Choy, Sofina Mirza-Reid and M.D. Golan)